Tracks of Imagination

It’s not the holidays without a fantastic model train. Ride the miniature rails with Kentucky Muse as we follow the creative team of Applied Imagination. This Alexandria, Kentucky-based studio creates spectacular holiday and seasonal train displays that delight crowds at botanical gardens across the United States.

Meet the Applied Imagination team, visit the workshop, and witness the process of creating intricate garden railway displays. Each building in these tiny towns is historically accurate, architecturally correct, and constructed of plant materials.

Applied Imagination’s elaborate displays have appeared at botanical gardens in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Cincinnati’s own Krohn Conservatory.

