KENTUCKY
Remembering Audrey Grevious
Remembering Audrey Grevious, 1930-2017
Grevious served as president of the Lexington chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in the 1960s, working with other local civil rights leaders for peaceful integration of businesses.
The Local Traveler
Visiting Nostalgic Diners
The Local Traveler takes you on a tour of nostalgic diners. The Parkette in Lexington has been featured on The Food Network and has been a favorite for hand-dipped fried chicken, and double-decker Poor Boys for over 60 years. The Diner in Sevierville, Tennessee, has everything from classic cars and poodle skirts to all-day breakfast and handspun shakes.
Kentucky Afield
Catching Winter Bass
The crew heads to Barren Lake for the early winter bass bite. Avian biologists band songbirds for population studies at Shaker Village. The program also pays its respects to a popular guest.
Kentucky Afield
Looking Back at 2016
Chad Miles looks back at some of our favorite stories from 2016, including bow hunting for bighead carp, hunting bull elk, and searching for one of the most elusive fish in Kentucky waters.
Kentucky Muse
Tracks of Imagination
We've got your ticket to the amazing garden railways of Applied Imagination.
Conversations With Champions
Talking Hoops With Jerry Tipton
Billy Reed speaks with sports writer Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader. Tipton, a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, has been on the UK basketball beat for 34 years, longer than any other columnist.
Kentucky Afield
Rabbit Hunting with Denny Crum
Chad Miles and Denny Crum hunt for rabbits in Nelson County. Also featured are turtle catching and father-daughter time with a Spencer County sure-shot.
Education Matters
Innovative Programs in Kentucky’s High Schools
Hal Heiner, secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet; Stephen L. Pruitt, Kentucky commissioner of education; and Beth Benjamin, director of the Owensboro Innovation Academy, discuss innovative approaches to high school in Kentucky. Footage of the iLead Academy in Carrollton is featured.
Kentucky Afield
Trout, Deer, and Canoes
Featured this week are catch-and-release trout streams; a quota hunt to weigh the importance between deer and data; and a master craftsman who builds canoes using basic tools.
Kentucky Veterans of the Vietnam War: In Their Own Words
Kentucky veterans tell personal stories of their time in Vietnam.