The Local Traveler

The Local Traveler takes you on a tour of nostalgic diners. The Parkette in Lexington has been featured on The Food Network and has been a favorite for hand-dipped fried chicken, and double-decker Poor Boys for over 60 years. The Diner in Sevierville, Tennessee, has everything from classic cars and poodle skirts to all-day breakfast and handspun shakes.