KENTUCKY

Remembering Audrey Grevious, 1930-2017

Grevious served as president of the Lexington chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in the 1960s, working with other local civil rights leaders for peaceful integration of businesses.

Visiting Nostalgic Diners

The Local Traveler

The Local Traveler takes you on a tour of nostalgic diners. The Parkette in Lexington has been featured on The Food Network and has been a favorite for hand-dipped fried chicken, and double-decker Poor Boys for over 60 years. The Diner in Sevierville, Tennessee, has everything from classic cars and poodle skirts to all-day breakfast and handspun shakes.

Catching Winter Bass

Kentucky Afield

The crew heads to Barren Lake for the early winter bass bite. Avian biologists band songbirds for population studies at Shaker Village. The program also pays its respects to a popular guest.

Looking Back at 2016

Kentucky Afield

Chad Miles looks back at some of our favorite stories from 2016, including bow hunting for bighead carp, hunting bull elk, and searching for one of the most elusive fish in Kentucky waters.

Tracks of Imagination

Kentucky Muse

We've got your ticket to the amazing garden railways of Applied Imagination.

Talking Hoops With Jerry Tipton

Conversations With Champions

Billy Reed speaks with sports writer Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader. Tipton, a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame, has been on the UK basketball beat for 34 years, longer than any other columnist.

Rabbit Hunting with Denny Crum

Kentucky Afield

Chad Miles and Denny Crum hunt for rabbits in Nelson County. Also featured are turtle catching and father-daughter time with a Spencer County sure-shot.

Innovative Programs in Kentucky’s High Schools

Education Matters

Hal Heiner, secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet; Stephen L. Pruitt, Kentucky commissioner of education; and Beth Benjamin, director of the Owensboro Innovation Academy, discuss innovative approaches to high school in Kentucky. Footage of the iLead Academy in Carrollton is featured.

Trout, Deer, and Canoes

Kentucky Afield

Featured this week are catch-and-release trout streams; a quota hunt to weigh the importance between deer and data; and a master craftsman who builds canoes using basic tools.

Kentucky Veterans of the Vietnam War: In Their Own Words

Kentucky veterans tell personal stories of their time in Vietnam.