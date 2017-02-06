2017 KET Young Writers Contest

Does your child have a story to tell? We want to hear it! KET invites children in kindergarten through third grade to submit illustrated stories and fourth and fifth graders to submit short stories to our annual KET Young Writers Contest. And new this year, sixth through eighth graders are invited to submit their poetry!

Winners will be selected at each grade level and prizes will be awarded. Winning entries will be published on KET’s website. Past winners, contest rules, and entry forms are available online. The deadline to enter is April 14.

Learn more.