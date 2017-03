Journey under the sea this week of all-new Splash and Bubbles episodes that introduce kids to a host of new creatures, including a blowfish, a decorator crab, and a hammerhead shark. Plus, they discover a sunken ship!

Splash and Bubbles

KET Monday – Friday at 10/9 am and 2/1 pm

KET PBS KIDS Monday – Friday at 5:30/4:30 pm