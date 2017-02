In the special hour-long Dinosaur Train: What’s at the Center of the Earth?, the Conductor has a surprise for the Pteranodon Family! The Dinosaur Drill Train gives its passengers a front-row seat as they dig deep under the Earth’s surface to discover a whole new world of fossils, troglobites, and rivers of lava.

Dinosaur Train: What’s at the Center of the Earth?

KETÂ Premieres Monday, Feb. 20 at 11/10 am and 1:30/12:30 pm

(Additional air times)