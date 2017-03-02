PBS KIDS Again Ranked Top Education Media Brand

A nationwide study recently found that parents rank PBS KIDS as the #1 educational media brand for children, significantly outscoring cable and commercial broadcast television networks. Sixty-two percent (62%) of respondents with kids age 18 and under named PBS KIDS as the most educational media brand. In addition, for the 14th consecutive year, the study confirmed that PBS and its member stations are rated #1 in public trust among nationally known institutions.

Thank you for the support and trust that you place in KET and PBS.