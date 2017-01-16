Splash and Bubbles: One Big Ocean Movie Premiere

In the first Splash and Bubbles one-hour movie, the Reeftown kids embark on an epic journey to help a friendly young turtle. Along the way, they learn that all creatures are interconnected and how even a small gesture can greatly affect the friends and neighbors who share the one big ocean they all call home.

Splash and Bubbles: One Big Ocean

KET Premieres Monday, Jan. 16 at 10/9 am and 2/1 pm (Check the website for more airings.)