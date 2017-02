Tune in for new Valentine’s episodes from two of your kids’ favorite PBS Kids programs: Sesame Street and Peg + Cat.

Sesame Street: Valentine’s Day

KET Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:30/9:30 am and 1 pm/noon

KET PBS KIDS Monday, Feb. 13 at 2:30/1:30 pm and 10:30/9:30 pm

Peg + Cat: Peg Meets Cat/The Valentine’s Day Problem

KET Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11:30/10:30 am