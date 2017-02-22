Coalition Supporting Disabled Kentuckians Rallies in Frankfort

Members and supporters of the United 874K Coalition gathered in the Capitol Rotunda today to share their stories. Organizers of the rally sought to highlight issues facing the more than 874,000 Kentuckians who live with disabilities and promote the contributions those individuals make to the commonwealth.

The coalition was established in 2001 and comprises organizations representing individuals with disabilities, their families, advocates, service providers, and concerned citizens.

The group’s main goal is to provide differently abled individuals the opportunity to live independently and participate in society. They advocate for access for the disabled to many facets of daily life that the able bodied take for granted: employment, housing, inclusive education, Medicaid issues, and more.

Here are scenes from today’s rally.