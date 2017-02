Amy explores the Northern Kentucky Sugar and Spice Trail, sampling delicious, local specialty candies as well as unique herbs and spices. Featured stops include Schneider’s Sweet Shop and Witt’s End Candy Emporium, both in Bellevue; Newport’s Sweet Tooth Candies and Sweet Dreams Candy Company; Hebron’s Galerie Candy & Gifts; and Ft. Thomas’ Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices.