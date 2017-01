Renee Shaw and her guests discuss the Affordable Care Act. Scheduled guests: State Rep. Addia Wuchner, R-Florence, chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee; State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, member of the House Health and Family Services Committee; State Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, member of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee; and State Sen. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, member of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.