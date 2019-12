PBS NewsHour

For the year that began in October, President Trump has capped the number of refugees who may enter the U.S. at 18,000 -- the lowest level since 1980. The policy is having a significant effect in what may seem like an unlikely place: Bowling Green, Kentucky, where a disproportionate number of refugees has settled in recent years, forming a crucial component of the local economy. Watch the report from PBS NewsHour.