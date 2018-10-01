Robert Penn Warren: A Vision

This original KET production explores the life and career of Kentucky's most acclaimed writer. He penned the 1946 novel "All the King's Men", which earned him a Pulitzer Prize in fiction. He also received two Pulitzer Prizes for poetry and served as our nation's Poet Laureate. The documentary traces Warren's birth (1905) and upbringing in Guthrie, Ky., his years at Vanderbilt University, his eventual inclusion into the Nashville Agrarians, and his path as a poet, novelist, scholar, and journalist.