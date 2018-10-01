ARTS
Great American Read
This year, PBS is asking you: What are America's favorite novels? The Great American Read is an eight-part series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels as chosen in a national survey. See the list and cast your vote!
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The Mark Twain Prize
Celebrate the work of beloved actress, comedian, and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the latest recipient of The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. From the stage of The John F. Kennedy Center, a star-studded lineup salutes the achievements of the comedic trailblazer.
Great Conversations:
John Feinstein is the author of 35 books, including two #1 New York Times Bestsellers. His most recent non-fiction book, Where Nobody Knows Your Name, was his 23rd New York Times bestseller. He is interviewed by Mike Tirico, an NBC sportscaster and commentator. Tirico was recently named the studio host of NBC's Football Night in America. The interview was recorded at the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum.
Masterpiece
Elizabeth hopes to persuade George that Valentine is his child once and for all. Ross returns to Cornwall to mend things with Demelza. The Poldarks look to a new century of change together.
The Woman in White
Walter, Marian and Laura are forced into hiding. Sir Percival is now a ghost of his former self, haunted by the possibility of his secret being revealed. Marian and Walter know they must discover it if they are to prove Sir Percival’s role in the conspiracy involving Anne and Laura.
When the circus comes to town, the contortionist captures Larry's eye and Margo takes to the ring. But will the big top work its magic on Louisa and Spiros?
A passing remark puts the Warleggans' domestic bliss under threat, and deadly complications intrude on Ross and Demelza's London idyll. But there's a glimmer of hope for one deserving Cornwall couple.
Marian eavesdrops on Sir Percival and Fosco's plot, but soon falls gravely ill. Sir Percival tells Laura that Marian has gone to London with Count Fosco and Laura follows.
The scandalous writer Henry Miller visits Larry on Corfu, but it's Sven who's under police scrutiny for being gay, rendering the Durrells a house divided.
Robert Penn Warren: A Vision
This original KET production explores the life and career of Kentucky's most acclaimed writer. He penned the 1946 novel "All the King's Men", which earned him a Pulitzer Prize in fiction. He also received two Pulitzer Prizes for poetry and served as our nation's Poet Laureate. The documentary traces Warren's birth (1905) and upbringing in Guthrie, Ky., his years at Vanderbilt University, his eventual inclusion into the Nashville Agrarians, and his path as a poet, novelist, scholar, and journalist.