Jack White and T Bone Burnett lead an epic recording session using the only working 1920s recording device in existence. Stripped of modern technology, the artists have three minutes and one chance to get their music etched into the surface of a revolving wax disc. The result is a series of career-topping performances by leading artists, including Willie Nelson, Elton John, Nas, Taj Mahal, Alabama Shakes, Beck, and Los Lobos.