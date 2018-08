Celebrate the 25th anniversary of this annual concert by the UK Opera Theatre in this production, which recently won 2018 Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Emmy Awards in the Arts/Entertainment Program and Audio Post Production categories. The jubilant musical staged in Lexington at the Singletary Center for the Arts contains many favorite numbers from past productions, including “Show People,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” as well as more recent hits, including songs from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton.