KET Receives 7 Regional Emmy Nominations

The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) recently recognized KET productions and programs with 7 Regional Emmy Award nominations.

The awards recognize excellence in the areas of local news, programming, and individual achievement, and are among the industry’s highest honors.

KET productions receiving nominations are:

Education Program: Pathways for Tomorrow’s Workforce: A KET Forum





Renee Shaw

Tom Bickel

Nick Helton

Justin Allen

Local and state officials hope to address those workforce needs through a series of innovative programs designed to prepare young Kentuckians for success in the workplace. KET explored several of these initiatives in the program Pathways for Tomorrow’s Workforce.



Gary Pahler

A supportive environment can make a huge different in a child’s life. In Louisville, the West End School is providing that environment, along with a program that does more than just teach academics, for elementary and middle school boys. Kentucky Life visited the West End School to explore what makes it so special.



Tom Thurman

In his small Kentucky hometown, he was the gangly, red-haired boy with a flair for poetry, a passion for stories about the Civil War, and dreams of sailing the seas. To the greater world, he became a literary lion, a man whose novels, essays, and poems reflected back to his readers the transcendent beauty of the natural world and the tragic frailties of the human condition.

Robert Penn Warren: A Vision explores the life and work of this critically acclaimed writer.



Laura Kruger

Justin Allen

Renee Shaw

Nick Helton

Frank Simkonis

Teresa Day

Kentucky’s Secret Gardens visits a variety of private gardens, both large and small, rural and urban, throughout the state. Stops include the Garden at Lincliff, the Louisville garden of the late mystery writer Sue Grafton and her husband, Steven Humphrey, who painstakingly restored the grounds of a classic 1912 estate; a secluded and art-filled backyard at the home of orchid expert Tim Brooks and bonsai enthusiast Joe Dietz; a Berea backyard that has been transformed into a collection of delightful garden rooms; and much more. Author Tavia Cathcart Brown hosts.

Justin Allen

Chelsea Gorham

Don and Mira Ball, founders of Ball Homes, have had a profound impact on Central Kentucky. Through their business, they’ve established residential neighborhoods in Lexington and beyond. Their success in business allowed them to pursue philanthropic interests centered on helping people in the community. “The Don and Mira Ball Story” offers a look back at the incredible life Don and Mira shared and how their devotion to charitable giving and community service made a positive difference in Kentucky.

Beth Kirchner

Valerie Trimble

Jim Piston

Tim Bischoff

At a time when only a handful of stations operated in the state, University of Kentucky Professor O. Leonard Press envisioned a new, 15-station network that would that would deliver educational programming to every county and school district. “This was dream stuff,” Press admits. How that dream became reality is the subject of The KET Story, a documentary that explores the origins of Kentucky Educational Television and its 50 years of service to the commonwealth.