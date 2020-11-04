 Skip to Main Content

Election Coverage

2020 Election Speeches

KET Staff | November 3, 2020 10:24 pm

Here is KET’s collection of speeches from candidates and Kentucky political figures from election night, November 3, 2020.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) victory speech:

Amy McGrath concession speech:

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY6) victory speech:

Josh Hicks concession statement: