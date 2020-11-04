2020 Election Speeches
Here is KET’s collection of speeches from candidates and Kentucky political figures from election night, November 3, 2020.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) victory speech:
Amy McGrath concession speech:
I’m so proud of what this grassroots campaign achieved. This race was never about me – or Mitch McConnell – it was about Kentuckians. The legacy of this campaign will be that we don’t have to accept politics as usual. I look forward to building a better future for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/SHlweJof1I— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 4, 2020
Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY6) victory speech:
Josh Hicks concession statement:
Deeply grateful to everyone who helped us build this campaign. I am humbled to have been a part of it. pic.twitter.com/9dTGsTMSOk— Josh Hicks (@joshhicksky) November 4, 2020