Kentucky Life
John Tuska/Marbles/Iron Furnaces
30:00 | #204 | TV-G
A Lexington sculptor, traditional team marble games from the Kentucky-Tennessee border region, and historic furnaces throughout the state. A 1996 KET production hosted by Byron Crawford.
