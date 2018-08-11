KET’s Super Saturday is August 11, 2018 from 9am – 3:30pm at KET’s Lexington studios.

Come out for a free day of fun STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities for kids ages 2-8 and their families. PBS KIDS host and musician Mr. Steve will perform and there will be PBS KIDS characters to meet, too!

The event is free, but you’ll need to register using the form below.

Booth partners:

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Bricks 4 Kidz® – Lexington

Columbia Gas of Kentucky

Explorium of Lexington

Eye Level of Lexington-West

Kentucky Archeological Survey

Kentucky Historical Society (Camp Arty Fact)

Kentucky Reptile Zoo

Kentucky Science Center

KET Education / Countdown to Kindergarten

Lexington Philharmonic drummers

Lexington Philharmonic’s Petting Zoo

The Living Arts and Science Center

The Louisville Zoo

Mathnasium

Musikgarten of Lexington

Nate’s Coffee

Newton’s Attic

UK Entomology Department

UK Physics and Astronomy Department

Whole Foods Market