9th Annual Super Saturday
Saturday August 11 @ 9:00 am - 3:30 pm EDT
KET’s Super Saturday is August 11, 2018 from 9am – 3:30pm at KET’s Lexington studios.
Come out for a free day of fun STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities for kids ages 2-8 and their families. PBS KIDS host and musician Mr. Steve will perform and there will be PBS KIDS characters to meet, too!
The event is free, but you’ll need to register using the form below.
Booth partners:
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Bricks 4 Kidz® – Lexington
Columbia Gas of Kentucky
Explorium of Lexington
Eye Level of Lexington-West
Kentucky Archeological Survey
Kentucky Historical Society (Camp Arty Fact)
Kentucky Reptile Zoo
Kentucky Science Center
KET Education / Countdown to Kindergarten
Lexington Philharmonic drummers
Lexington Philharmonic’s Petting Zoo
The Living Arts and Science Center
The Louisville Zoo
Mathnasium
Musikgarten of Lexington
Nate’s Coffee
Newton’s Attic
UK Entomology Department
UK Physics and Astronomy Department
Whole Foods Market