fancy farm 2022 speeches
Our Fancy Farm political coverage began with a preview on Kentucky Edition and a discussion on Comment on Kentucky.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, live coverage of the political event in Graves Co., including candidate speeches, began at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on KET. Speeches are presented below.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell taped address:
Charles Booker, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate:
Kelley Paul, wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R):
Congressman James Comer (R-1st District):
Jimmy Ausbrooks, Democratic Candidate for Congress, 1st District:
Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles (R):
Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R):
Auditor Mike Harmon (R):
State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge):
Treasurer Allison Ball (R):
Secretary of State Michael Adams (R):
Colmon Elridge, Chair of Kentucky Democratic Party:
State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray):
State Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield):
Speaker of the House David Osborne (R-Prospect), Fancy Farm Emcee: