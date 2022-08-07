Our Fancy Farm political coverage began with a preview on Kentucky Edition and a discussion on Comment on Kentucky.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, live coverage of the political event in Graves Co., including candidate speeches, began at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on KET. Speeches are presented below.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell taped address:

Charles Booker, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate:

Kelley Paul, wife of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R):

Congressman James Comer (R-1st District):

Jimmy Ausbrooks, Democratic Candidate for Congress, 1st District:

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles (R):

Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R):

Auditor Mike Harmon (R):

State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge):

Treasurer Allison Ball (R):

Secretary of State Michael Adams (R):

Colmon Elridge, Chair of Kentucky Democratic Party:

State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray):

State Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield):

Speaker of the House David Osborne (R-Prospect), Fancy Farm Emcee: