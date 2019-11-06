2019 General Election Candidate Speeches

Below are candidate speeches and press conferences from the Nov. 5 general election in Kentucky, recorded during KET’s election results coverage:

Attorney Gen. Andy Beshear (D), candidate for governor, gives his general election victory speech on Nov. 5.

Gov. Matt Bevin (R), candidate for re-election, speaks on Nov. 5.

Daniel Cameron (R), candidate for attorney general, gives his general election victory speech on Nov. 5.

Greg Stumbo (D), candidate for attorney general, gives his general election concession speech on Nov. 5.

Michael Adams (R), candidate for secretary of state, gives his general election victory speech on Nov. 5.

Heather French Henry (D), candidate for secretary of state, gives her general election concession speech on Nov. 5.