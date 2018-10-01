HEALTH
PBS NewsHour
Could Being Born in August Make an ADHD Diagnosis More Likely?
Kindergartners who start school earlier may have a greater risk of being diagnosed and treated for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder simply because of the timing of their birthdays, a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests. A report from PBS NewsHour's Laura Santhanam.
You Are Not Alone
Suicide Prevention/Teaching Hope
Learn about the risk factors for youth suicide, promising programs at the school level such as Sources of Strength, and things every person can do to help prevent suicides.
You Are Not Alone
Trauma and Toxic Stress
Discover what the terms trauma and toxic stress mean, how they impact children, and what schools and communities can do to mitigate the impact of these negative forces.
PBS NewsHour
Will FDA’s Latest Restrictions Reduce Underage Vaping and Smoking?
The Food and Drug Administration moved to ban sales of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars while announcing new guidelines for retailers selling flavored e-cigarettes in order to curb the rise in underage smoking and vaping. The ban is the biggest tobacco measure taken by the FDA in nearly a decade. Amna Nawaz interviews FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb about the moves.
Kentucky Health
Intestinal Biome: We’re in This Gut Together
Dr. Tuckson speaks with Dr. Sara Police, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences and associate director for Graduate Studies for the Nutritional Sciences MS-PhD Program, University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Connections with Renee Shaw
Operation Parent
Renee speaks with Jean Schumm and Amanda Gale about Operation Parent, a parent-driven organization providing comprehensive resources and services that address today's toughest youth issues. The group helps parents address nearly 40 issues including mental health and wellness, relationships, and high-risk behaviors like drugs and alcohol.
You Are Not Alone – Series Overview
Renee Shaw hosts this series that features people on the front lines of mental health and emphasizes the importance of healthy, supportive relationships in helping youth overcome mental health challenges. Need help? National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800-273-TALK or Mental Health America- Kentucky 859-684-7778.
You Are Not Alone
Depression and Anxiety
Depression and anxiety are the two most common mental health problems that young people can face. Learn how to respond to these disorders, specifically when to refer for treatment and what type of treatment is effective. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is highlighted.
You Are Not Alone
Whole Child/Whole School
After decades of a relentless focus on standardized tests and other quantitative evaluation methods, schools are recognizing that the mental health needs of their students are equally important. Learn how schools are expanding their focus from academics to whole child learning when KET visits the Pulaski County School District.
Kentucky Health
Community Health Centers: Taking the Clinic to the Patient
Dr. Tuckson's guest is Dr. Charlotte Gay Stites, pediatrician and founder of Smoketown Family Wellness Center.