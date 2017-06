The number of studies fully funded by the National Institutes of Health at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) — the world’s largest gathering of cancer researchers — has fallen 75 percent in the past decade, from 575 papers in 2008 to 144 this year, according to the society, which held its annual meeting in June. Some of the country’s top scientists see this as a worrisome trend that imperils advances made in cancer research over the past decades.