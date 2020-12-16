On Tuesday, Dec. 8 2020, KET presented a screening and panel discussion focused on the research surrounding trauma and toxic stress and how clinicians, advocates and community leaders are striving to create a culture of prevention and resilience.

Host Renee Shaw shared video segments on the Adverse Childhood Experiences study and the neurobiology of stress, and a diverse panel weighed in with their insights and solutions, including how to address racial trauma and the impact of COVID-19.

This program was funded in part by a grant from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.