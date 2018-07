Renee Shaw and guests discuss Medicaid. Scheduled guests: Adam Meier, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services; Rep. Addia Wuchner, R- Florence, chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee; Jason Bailey, executive director, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy; and Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, member of the House Health and Family Services Committee and member of the Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee.