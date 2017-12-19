Health Issues to Be Debated in the Upcoming General Assembly

Renee and her guests discuss health issues likely to be addressed in the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly, including the opioid epidemic, Kentucky’s high tobacco use rates, kinship care, and Medicaid. Guests: State Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee; State Rep. Addia Wuchner, R-Burlington, chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee; State Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg; and State Rep. Chris Harris, D-Forest Hills.