A Conversation with John McCain

Four-term U.S. Senator (R-AZ) and decorated Vietnam veteran John McCain built a reputation for independence by championing causes he strongly believed in, regardless of popular opinion. His experiences as father to seven children inspired him to write Character Is Destiny, a collection of stories illustrating his belief that character depends on conscience and is created by the choices we make every day. He is interviewed by National Public Radio host Robert Siegel in a program taped at the Kentucky Center in Louisville. A KET production.