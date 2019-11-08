KET Celebrates Veterans Day with a Look Back from Kentucky Life

In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, KET looks back at Kentucky Life episodes honoring those who have served our nation. Enjoy these episodes, which include features on the USA Cares nonprofit organization that helps post 9-11 veterans, canine therapy dogs for veterans, Kentucky’s connection to the Tuskegee Airmen, and World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York.

2017 Veterans Day Special: USA Cares; Three Forks Historical Center and the Lee County Memorial Wall, and Canine Assisted Therapy.

2014 Veterans Day Special: Kentucky National Guard training; honoring Butler Co. native Admiral Claude C. Bloch; the CAT (Canine Assisted Therapy) program; artist and former Marine Tony Davis; and gold medal-winning Olympic diver and U.S. Air Force officer Micki King.

2006 Veterans Day Special: Remembering World War I honored soldier Sgt. Alvin York and Secretary of State Cordell Hull; Kentucky connections to the Tuskegee Airmen; the Aviation Museum of Kentucky; and Boy Scouts place flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day.