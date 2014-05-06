KENTUCKY
One to One with Bill Goodman
David Jones (Part 1)
In this 2009 episode of One to One, Bill speaks with David Jones, founder and former president of Humana, about current health care issues. With a customer base of over 11.5 million in the United States, Humana is the largest (by revenues) Fortune 500 company headquartered in Kentucky. Jones died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 88. Watch now.
Kentucky Life
Littlefield Dog Training
It’s a big Kentucky Life moment as Buddy and Jackson, host Doug Flynn’s golden retrievers, make their on-screen debut. Doug, his wife Olga, and their two canine family members met with Kim Littlefield of Littlefield Dog Training in Versailles. Revisit this segment in honor of National Dog Day, which is recognized on August 26, 2019. Watch the clip and read more.
Kentucky Muse
Sixteen Tons of Merle Travis
Kentucky Muse traces the career of Merle Travis, the Kentucky guitarist and songwriter best known for his songs "Sixteen Tons," "Dark as a Dungeon," and his unique thumb-picking style.
The KET Story
The KET Story
This 2019 Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Emmy Award-nominated film explores KET's beginnings and 50 years of service as Kentucky's only statewide educational broadcasting network. In the 1950s and 60s, KET founder O. Leonard Press saw the potential of television - a new technology - to provide equitable access to high-quality instruction in schools throughout the Commonwealth. Watch online and get the broadcast schedule here.
Frontline
Supreme Revenge
From Brett Kavanaugh to Robert Bork, FRONTLINE investigates how a 30-year-old grievance transformed the United States' highest court and turned confirmations into bitter, partisan conflicts.
Kentucky Life
Glasgow, Kentucky
Located approximately 30 miles east of Bowling Green, the town of Glasgow, Kentucky, is a gem in the southern part of the Commonwealth. Kentucky Life visited this Barren County town to get to know some of the businesses operating there.
Kentucky Life
African-American Heritage Trail, Exploring Glasgow, and More!
Explore Lexington's history on the twelve stops along the African-American Heritage Trail; Doug explores downtown Glasgow, and the final part of our profile of Ulysses S. Grant picks up with his presidency and enduring significance to Kentucky and the nation.
Kentucky Life
Living Archaeology Weekend at Red River Gorge
Kentuckians learn about the lives of people who lived on this land centuries ago through the Living Archaeology Weekend at Red River Gorge. It’s an eye-opening experience for visitors who ...
Conversations with Champions
Chris Briggs – Georgetown College NAIA Championship
Chris Briggs, Georgetown College's head basketball coach, talks about winning the 2019 NAIA National Championship and how the NAIA fits into the basketball landscape.
Kentucky Life
Second Chances Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
In Bullitt County, wild animals ranging from baby squirrels to armadillos find care and kindness at Second Chances Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.“We take in injured and orphaned wildlife that’s native to Kentucky,” says founder and director Brigette Brouillard. “Our goal is always to try to release them out into the wild and those that are not quite healthy enough to survive become our education ambassadors.” Read more and watch the video.