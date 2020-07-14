KET Receives Eight Regional Emmy Nominations
The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has recognized KET productions and programs with eight Regional Emmy Award nominations.
The 56th annual awards recognize excellence in the areas of local news, programming, and individual achievement, and are among the industry’s highest honors.
KET productions receiving nominations are:
Arts/Entertainment – Feature/Segment
Kentucky Life: “Forest Giants”
Jim Voskuhl
Health/Science/Environment – Program
Preventing Youth Suicide: A KET Forum
Renee Shaw, Laura Krueger, Justin Allen, Nick Helton
Politics/Government – Program
Election 2019
Renee Shaw, Nick Helton, Toby Gibbs, Casey Parker-Bell
Informational/Instructional Program
News Quiz
Jayne McClew, Angelic Phelps, Anna Gordon, Allison NeCamp Day, Kelsey Starks
Magazine Feature/Segment
Kentucky Life: “Stagecraft”
Brandon Turner
Nostalgia Program
Kentucky Life: “Story Musgrave”
Frank Simkonis
Public/Current/Community Affairs Program
School Safety: A KET Forum
Justin Allen, Renee Shaw, Nick Helton, Laura Krueger
Program Host/Moderator/Narrator
Connections, Kentucky Tonight, Election, KET Forum
Renee Shaw