The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has recognized KET productions and programs with eight Regional Emmy Award nominations.

The 56th annual awards recognize excellence in the areas of local news, programming, and individual achievement, and are among the industry’s highest honors.

KET productions receiving nominations are:

Politics/Government – Program Election 2019

Renee Shaw, Nick Helton, Toby Gibbs, Casey Parker-Bell

Informational/Instructional Program News Quiz

Jayne McClew, Angelic Phelps, Anna Gordon, Allison NeCamp Day, Kelsey Starks