KET Receives Eight Regional Emmy Nominations

KET Staff | July 14, 2020 1:07 pm

The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has recognized KET productions and programs with eight Regional Emmy Award nominations.

The 56th annual awards recognize excellence in the areas of local news, programming, and individual achievement, and are among the industry’s highest honors.

KET productions receiving nominations are:

Forest Giant

Arts/Entertainment – Feature/Segment

Kentucky Life: “Forest Giants”
Jim Voskuhl

Preventing Youth Suicide

Health/Science/Environment – Program

Preventing Youth Suicide: A KET Forum
Renee Shaw, Laura Krueger, Justin Allen, Nick Helton

Election

Politics/Government – Program

Election 2019
Renee Shaw, Nick Helton, Toby Gibbs, Casey Parker-Bell

NewsQuiz

Informational/Instructional Program

News Quiz
Jayne McClew, Angelic Phelps, Anna Gordon, Allison NeCamp Day, Kelsey Starks

Jecorey Arthur speaking to a group of kids

Magazine Feature/Segment

Kentucky Life: “Stagecraft”
Brandon Turner

Musgrave story

Nostalgia Program

Kentucky Life: “Story Musgrave”
Frank Simkonis

School Safety KET Forum panel

Public/Current/Community Affairs Program

School Safety: A KET Forum
Justin Allen, Renee Shaw, Nick Helton, Laura Krueger

Renee Shaw

Program Host/Moderator/Narrator

Connections, Kentucky Tonight, Election, KET Forum
Renee Shaw