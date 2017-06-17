Happy Father’s Day!

Hey, dads, take a break and tune in with your kids for these dad-themed episodes of your kids’ favorite programs. You get some fun time, and studies show that watching educational programs with your kids and then talking about them together helps kids better retain the skills they learned.

Cyberchase: “Father’s Day”

KET PBS KIDS Sunday at 6:30/5:30 am

WordGirl: “My Dad, My Teacher, My Dad, My Teacher/Castle! Dungeon! Fortress! So?”

KET PBS KIDS Sunday at 7:30/6:30 am

Sid the Science Kid: “Sid’s Special Dad Day”

KET PBS KIDS Monday at 12:30 pm/11:30 am