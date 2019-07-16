Join Molly of Denali on her Alaskan Adventures

The first national children’s series to feature a Native-American lead character, Molly of Denali is about Molly Mabray, a feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Alaska Native girl, who helps her mom and dad run the Denali Trading Post. Each episode follows Molly, her dog Suki, and her friends on their daily adventures in Alaska, from fishing to building snow forts to delivering a camera via dog sled to friends on a volcano.

Throughout the series, which is geared toward kids ages 4-8, Molly’s life is enhanced, kept on track, and sometimes flat-out saved by maps, guide books, websites, weather reports, and more as it teaches viewers critical informational text skills.

Molly of Denali

KET Premieres Tuesday, July 16 • 8:30/7:30 am & 4/3 pm

KET PBS KIDS Premieres Tuesday, July 16 • 7:30/6:30 pm

See the full schedule of upcoming episodes here.