New — The 24/7 KET PBS KIDS Channel!

New KET Channel Dedicated to PBS Kids Programs

The KET PBS KIDS channel is here! This new, educational 24/7 children’s service includes free, full-time children’s programming available on air, on mobile, and online.

The channel is available statewide through KET’s 16 transmitter over-the-air broadcast network, on cable systems, and via livestream at KET.org/kids, pbskids.org, and on the PBS KIDS Video App – for Apple and Android devices – 24 hours a day.



“KET is expanding on our commitment to supporting Kentucky families with these new 24/7 services, ensuring that our proven educational content is accessible anytime and anywhere to all children,” said Shae Hopkins, KET’s executive director and CEO.

“KET and PBS KIDS provide safe, educational, commercial-free programming,” Hopkins said, “We help children prepare for kindergarten with pre-literacy, math, and critical-thinking skills.”

Helping Kentucky Children Prepare for School

In Kentucky, where entry screenings indicate that only about 50 percent of the state’s children enter kindergarten prepared for school, KET PBS KIDS programming offers an accessible source for high-quality, educational programming that helps children become kindergarten-ready.

Free Access to High-quality Early Education Resources

For the many Kentucky children who are not in any formal preschool environment before entering kindergarten, KET and PBS KIDS are the only high-quality early childhood education resources accessible to every Kentuckian, including our most vulnerable children in urban and rural areas throughout the state.

Nielsen data demonstrates that most children’s TV viewing takes place on weeknights and weekend afternoons and evenings. The new service provides learning opportunities during the times of day when children watch TV the most: primetime.

The KET PBS KIDS channel includes popular PBS KIDS programs such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad, Wild Kratts, Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, Nature Cat, Ready Jet Go!, and more.

Building Critical Skills for Success

Research confirms that PBS KIDS content helps children build critical skills that enable them to find success in school and in life, while also helping parents increase their own engagement. Additionally, new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) note that “well-designed television programs, such as Sesame Street, can improve cognitive, literacy and social outcomes for children 3 to 5 years of age.”