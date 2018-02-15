Lawmakers Commemorate Black History Month

The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus presented the 15th annual Black History Month celebration at the State Capitol on Tuesday. The event featured remarks by Gov. Matt Bevin, Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville), House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne (R-Prospect), House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins (D-Sandy Hook), Rep. Reginald Meeks (D-Louisville), Rep. Attica Scott (D-Louisville), and Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton.

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II delivered the keynote address.

“Black History Month presents us an opportunity to remember the important legacy of African Americans in Kentucky and the nation,” says Sen. Neal, “much of which would have been lost over the years if not for this special time of remembrance.”

Organizers honored Representatives Darryl Owens (D-Louisville) and Arnold Simpson (D-Covington) as well as former Rep. Jesse Crenshaw of Lexington with the 2018 Legacy Achievement Award.