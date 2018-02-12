A Marble-Clad Temple of Democracy

Completed in 1909, the Kentucky Capitol is one of the few state capitols in the nation to house all three branches of government. Lawmakers used the proceeds of a lawsuit to help fund construction of the building and opted for a site away from downtown Frankfort on what was then farmland south of the Kentucky River.

The marble halls, soaring dome, ornate windows, hand-crafted woodwork and furniture, and impressive statuary make the capitol a temple to democracy and an enduring home for the commonwealth’s government.