KET’s Renee Shaw talks with Rep. Davide Meade (R-Stanford) about potential legislation to overhaul Kentucky’s foster care and adoption system. The reforms may include giving foster parents a greater voice in the system, expediting the adoption process, creating a putative father registry, and providing more resources for social workers.

Meade, who is an adoptive parent, was the co-chair of the House of Representatives Working Group on Adoption. This interview was recorded on Jan. 19, 2018.