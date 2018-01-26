Sen. Chris McDaniel Previews the State Budget Process

Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee Co-chair Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) discusses Gov. Matt Bevin’s budget proposal and its potential impacts on education, public protection, and social services. The senator says lawmakers face the worst budget challenge that anyone has ever seen due to of the public pension debts that must be paid.

McDaniel says trying to tackle tax reform before addressing the pension crisis would be a mistake because legislators must know what expenses must be paid and what costs can be contained before they focus on income. Through the budget process, McDaniel says the commonwealth will redefine itself and the essential services of state government, and will give Kentucky’s most vulnerable and needy citizens the opportunity to succeed.

KET’s Renee Shaw spoke with the senator on Jan. 25, 2018.