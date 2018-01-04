Senate GOP Priorities for the 2018 Legislative Session

State Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) discusses a range of issues he hopes Republicans will tackle in the 2018 General Assembly, including pension reform, a new state budget and road plan, criminal justice reforms, and amendments to the state constitution. Thayer also shares his thoughts on tax reform, legalization of medical and recreational marijuana, and the sexual harassment scandal in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

KET’s Renee Shaw spoke with Thayer on Jan. 2, 2018.