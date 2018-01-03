Thayer Previews “Watered-Down” Pension Bill

KET’s Renee Shaw interviews state Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) about the latest on public pension reform efforts.

An initial reform plan proposed by the Bevin Administration and Republican legislative leaders in October met stiff opposition from public employees, teachers, and retirees. Thayer previews the updated legislation, which he describes as a “watered-down” bill. He also talks about why he prefers switching to defined-contribution plans for new hires, the prospects for final passage of the reforms, and the ramifications if the bill fails.

The conversation was recorded on Jan. 2, 2018.