Update on the Flu Epidemic in Kentucky

On Wednesday state officials reported that Kentucky is experiencing an epidemic of influenza. The Kentucky Department of Public Health says widespread flu activity is now in its sixth consecutive week in the commonwealth. The agency says the strain this year is “extremely serious” and can be deadly for children and the elderly but also healthy Kentuckians as well.

KET’s Renee Shaw talks with Dr. Jeffrey Howard, acting commissioner of DPH, about the outbreak and what people can do to avoid contracting the flu.

For additional information, visit the Kentucky Health Alerts website.