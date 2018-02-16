Youth Assembly Students Learn How Government Works

Students who participated in the 2018 Kentucky Youth Assembly share what they learned about the legislative process and public service through their participation in a model state government.

Teenagers get experience researching and writing legislation, then they present and debate their bills in the House and Senate chambers of the State Capitol. Middle and high school students can act as governor, lawmakers, lobbyists, political journalists, and Supreme Court members. The program is sponsored by the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association.