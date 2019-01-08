Previewing the 2019 General Assembly

Host Renee Shaw speaks with Gov. Matt Bevin and legislative leaders in advance of the 2019 General Assembly. The program examines several important issues that will be addressed in proposed legislation during the General Assembly, including public pensions, tax reform, and sports betting. Scheduled guests: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester; Kentucky House Speaker-Designate David Osborne, R-Prospect; Kentucky Senate Minority Leader-Designate Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville; Kentucky House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook.