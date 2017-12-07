Bellevue, Chandler’s, Susan & George Miller, and more!

The scenic river town of Bellevue, in Campbell County, is Our Town; Today’s Special comes from Chandler’s in Maysville; at their Lincoln County home, Susan and George Miller grow produce to sell at farmers’ market and local restaurants; in Morehead, St. Claire Regional Medical Center provides care to more than a half-million patients each year; and St. Clare Regional’s Sister Jeanne Francis Cleves is honored for her lifetime of dedicated nursing.

Our Town: Bellvue

Located on the banks of the Ohio River in Campbell County, Bellevue was founded in 1870, on land originally granted to General James Taylor, who fought in the War of 1812.

“We are a little bit higher from a standpoint of the river. So we don’t have a flood wall much like our neighbors have. We have open access to the views,” said Jody Robinson, assistant city administrator.

Chandler’s on Market

In Maysville, Chandler’s on Market serves up crowd-pleasing meals in a historic downtown setting.

“I started this restaurant in 2006,” says William “Chan” Warner, owner of Chandler’s on Market. “When I was getting close to retirement, I decided I wanted to open a restaurant. I ended up buying this building from McGee’s Bakery and I named it Chandler’s after myself.”

