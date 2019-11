Historians bring Civil War soldiers’ lives into focus at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County; the Honor Guard at Camp Nelson escorts veterans to their final rest; Jaime Corum paints portraits of the world’s most famous horses; and the Art Deco Coca Cola bottling plant in Paducah gets a second chance at being a landmark. Kentucky Life Moment: Tour B-24 “Diamond Lil” at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky in Lexington.