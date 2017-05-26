Covington’s Devou Park, the Big South Fork, and More!

It’s all about communities in this episode of Kentucky Life. First, we visit Devou Park, a green space at the heart of Covington. Doug Flynn visits Old Fort Harrod as part of our celebration of Kentucky’s 225th anniversary of statehood in June. Next, learn why the racehorse Lexington is the reason Central Kentucky is the Thoroughbred breeding capital of the nation. Last, we explore the old coal town of Stearns in McCreary County.

Devou Park

On a hilltop outside Covington lies Devou Park, a popular destination for hiking, fishing, and golfing.

“It’s a little difficult to get to, but once you get here, it’s worth the trip,” said Laurie Risch, executive director of Behringer-Crawford Museum. “You go through neighborhoods to even be able to get here to the top of the hill.”

In 1910, brothers Charles and William P. Devou donated over 500 acres of their family estate to the city of Covington for use as a park.

“There couldn’t have two more different individuals,” said Paul Tenkotte, Ph.D., professor of history at Northern Kentucky University. “William remained a bachelor. He never married. He was a recluse. He was a miser. His brother Charles was more of a family man, who married and had children and grandchildren.”

Charles lived in the family home after the land was donated, serving as park superintendent, said Risch. In their will, the brothers asked for their home to become a museum or library. As it happened, William Behringer of Covington had amassed a large natural history collection from his travels around the world. Ellis Crawford worked with the Behringer family to get the collection donated to the city for the museum.

Crawford was the first curator of the Behringer-Crawford Museum, and a prominent figure in the archaeological explorations of Northern Kentucky. To this day, the museum focuses on Northern Kentucky history, said Risch.

Pete Nerone, a member of the Devou Park Advisory Committee, said the park is unique in that it includes the museum as well as event space, a golf course, and a lake.

The lake was originally a stone quarry, said Tenkotte. “Later on, the quarry was no longer functional and it was slowly filled in and became the very deep Prisoners Lake,” named for the prisoners who had worked there crushing stones.

The park’s big transformation came during the Great Depression, when the band shell was built in 1939 by the Works Progress Administration, said Risch. Today, the band shell is home to the summer concert series by the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and to Devougrass, a bluegrass music festival, in the fall.

Drees Pavilion was a gift of the Drees family. Built in 2003, proceeds from the use of this facility go back into a capital fund for the park.

“The Devous could very well have made millions off of their 500-plus acre estate. We could see it covered by houses,” said Tenkotte. “And the fact that we in history have, in cities, set aside valuable land speaks to the fact that there’s more to life than simply the bottom line. So Devou Park reminds us the American dream encompasses much more. It’s also the quality of our lives.”

Nerone said small communities around the park are better for it being there. “I look back at that generation that had the foresight to donate large tracts of land to create public parks and develop public parks, and I’m very grateful to that,” he said.

Old Fort Harrod

The original Fort Harrod was founded in 1775, a year after the town, originally Harrodstown, now Harrodsburg, was founded. The settlement was the first one west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Old Fort Harrod State Park features a full-scale replica of the original fort.

David Coleman, manager of Old Fort Harrod State Park, said the fort was not a military installation. “These were built by the residents that came out here for the sole purpose of protecting themselves from the natives, and from the British later on when the Revolutionary War started. So this was actually kind of like the first neighborhood watch structure that they built to protect themselves,” he said.

The militia boarded at the fort because it was the center of government, Coleman said.

How many residents actually lived here?

“At a normal time, probably no more than 20 at most would have permanent residence inside the fort,” Coleman said. “But most people, they were coming out here to collect land and claim land and start their own farm and whatnot. So when they got here, this was like their temporary housing, like a hotel, where they could stay until they got their own improvement started, where they could move out onto their own property.”

When there were outbreaks of violence with the native population, more people would take refuge in the fort. “The population could go from just a handful today to over 300 tomorrow,” Coleman said.

Today, besides its historical significance, the state park is also known for its magnificent Osage orange tree, also known as a hedgeapple. “That is the tallest and the largest Osage orange tree in the nation,” Coleman said. “It’s not the national champion because three quarters of it lays on the ground, which disqualifies it. But it does have a higher peak and its crown is larger than the national champion.”

The park offers historical interpretations for tourists at seven stations in the park. Coleman said the park employs seven interpreters, including gunsmith; a blacksmith; a doll maker, herbalist and head gardener; broom maker; a schoolmarm; a soap maker; and a spinner/weaver. “And then I come out here when we have school groups and add that eighth station just so we can have more kids in the fort doing more things. And I throw the tomahawk with them, and they seem to like that,” Coleman said.

Lexington the Horse

A racehorse named Lexington (1850-1875) was the most famous Thoroughbred in the country in the 1800s. Lexington won six of his seven races before he had to retire in 1855 due to failing eyesight. Though blind, he became famous as a sire at Woodford Stud.

Three years after his death, his skeleton was disinterred and exhibited at the Smithsonian Institution, where it remained for decades. In the 1980s, Lucy Breathitt, wife of Gov. Ned Breathitt, began efforts to have Lexington brought back home.

“I don’t think it ever left our mind, that, wouldn’t this be wonderful if we could get him back down here?” said Bill Cooke, director of the International Museum of the Horse.

When the museum became an affiliate of the Smithsonian, it renewed efforts to have Lexington brought here. Once approval was given, conservators had to inspect the skeleton to make sure it was ready for travel.

In 2010, Lexington returned home. “He arrived here in time for the World Equestrian Games. We were thrilled. The response, I mean, has been wonderful,” Cooke said.

Edward L. Bowen, turf historian, said Lexington was bred by Dr. Elisha Warfield, a Maryland native who was studying medicine at Transylvania University. Lexington’s first start was at the Kentucky Association track in Lexington.

In his two-year racing career, Lexington won six of his seven races, losing only to LeComte.

Lexington may be most famous not for a race against another horse, but against the clock. A race with LeComte had been set, but LeComte was unable to race. So Lexington was brought out to see if he could surpass LeComte’s record for the four-mile race.

He did so, running four miles in 7 minutes, 19.75 seconds, a record for speed that stood for 20 years.

Lexington was blind in one eye and losing vision in his other eye, so he was retired to stud at Woodford Stud. He was the leading sire each year from 1861 to 1874, and again in 1876 and 1878. “No stallion anywhere in the world has ever matched that,” Bowen said.

Lexington’s offspring won over 1,100 races and earned over $1.1 million, “which in those days was remarkable,” Bowen said.

Lexington is also famous today in a new light as the blue horse icon used by VisitLEX.

Lexington was the subject of a famous painting in the 1800s by Edward Troye. “We thought this would be so fantastic if we could take this actual portrait and work with it. The New York Jockey Club owned the rights to the Edward Troye painting and we reached out to them and they were very willing to work with us,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “We have actually trademarked that portrait, but with the blue horse version.”

Cooke said Lexington’s career on the track and at stud has a great deal to do with the city’s prominence today in the horse breeding industry. “Lexington today is Lexington today because of Lexington the horse in the nineteenth century,” he said.

Stearns

This McCreary County town is known as a gateway to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and the Daniel Boone National Forest. The scenic railroad, headquartered in the depot downtown, is a popular way to experience the natural beauty of the area.

Blue Heron Mining Camp, once part of the Stearns Coal and Lumber Company, is accessed via the scenic railroad. Here visitors can imagine what life was like here during the coal boom.

“It sprang to life at the turn of the last century, toward the end of the Gilded Age,” said Shane Gilreath, director of the McCreary County Museum. “A northern industrial baron named Justus Stearns came south, bought land in Kentucky and Tennessee to initially create a lumber business. While he was here he discovered coal, and built a railway. He built the first all-electric power plant in the entire country. And the town of Stearns grew to become known as the Empire of the South, if you can imagine.”

Gilreath said that today Stearns is principally a tourist town. “And there are many things people can do here in Stearns, including visit the museum here.”

The museum opened in 1988, a year after the coal industry left the county, he said. The museum is in the coal company’s old headquarters. “All of the buildings in historic Stearns are original, built between the turn of the century and the 1920s.”

The museum has colonial and Native American exhibits, coal exhibits, a still (“You can’t come to Kentucky without a moonshine still,” said Gilreath), and exhibits on the history of the Kentucky Tennessee Railroad.

In downtown Stearns, a cafe and small shops occupy the storefronts.

Barbara Edwards, owner of Sweet Kreations Gift Shoppe, sells gifts, candies and homemade fudge. She has fond memories of Stearns from childhood. “As a child I can remember that was one of the highlights of my summer was coming here to visit,” she said.

Pottery by Mehg occupies the old post office. “It’s a lot of fun to tell people that this was originally the post office in Stearns, and above our head was the originally the company doctor,” said potter Mehg Marshall. “People really like the history and they come to understand the history. And to tour the museum and understand everything that went on as a coal mining town.”

The front of the building is a gift stop, and behind that is a studio with two kilns and two potter’s wheels, said Marshall. “People are welcome to come watch me,” she said.

In another shop, Alvin Powell of Kentucky Coal Crafters creates souvenirs from coal dust, molding it into his own designs. Inside the depot building, the Whistle Stop Café offers lunch, dinner, and slices of pie.

“I’m excited about watching Stearns grow,” said Marshall. “I’m excited about seeing what we can bring to this small town and keeping the Southern feel of a small town, but still welcoming people into our beautiful county.”