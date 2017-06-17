Honoring “The Greatest” at the Ali Center

June third marked the one year anniversary of the death of boxing icon, legendary humanitarian and activist Muhammad Ali. The three-time heavyweight champ often simply referred to as “The Greatest” has left an enduring legacy, particularly in the Derby City, where a center bearing his name is preserving Ali’s ideals and inspiring generations young and old. Renee speaks with the President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, Donald Lassere, about Ali and the 6-week festival celebrating his legacy called “I AM ALI.”