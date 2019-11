Students call him Mr. Arthur, his friends Jecorey, and his fans 1200 – this educator and rapper brings a love of classical music and a message of social justice to his hometown of Louisville; Kentucky Life remembers the heroes of 9/11 and the tragedy of Flight 5191; and the Beaumont Inn in Harrodsburg stands for community pride, Kentucky tradition, and six generations of family. Kentucky Life Moment: Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) at Jacobson Park in Lexington.