In this segment from Disrupting the Opioid Epidemic: A KET Forum, viewers travel to Ashland KY, where a group of middle school students devised an innovative solution to address the issue of discarded syringes. The students at Ashland Middle School won a 2017 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Award for their invention – a safe, sanitary device used to pick up syringes. This is part of KET’s Inside Opioid Addiction initiative.