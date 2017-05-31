A History of Kentucky in 25 Objects

Barry Bernson brings history alive through an examination of the artifacts around us. Included are modern Kentucky icons: Bill Monroe’s mandolin, Harland Sanders’ original pressure cooker, and an Adolph Rupp model basketball. The objects span the course of time from 1000 A.D. to 2013, from a stone axe to a space satellite.
The 25 Objects
Object 1: Stone hoe
Made: about 1000 A.D.
Mill Creek chert
Length: 9.6. inches Width: 3.25 inches. Weight: 1.38 pounds.
Object 2: Slave horn
Made: about 1845
Eastern red cedar
Wrought brass and iron bands
Length: 48.8 inches. Diameter: 3.25 inches. Weight: 3 pounds.
Object 3: Long rifle
Made: about 1820
Brass, walnut, wrought iron
Height: 10 inches. Width: 63.5 inches. Depth: 2.25 inches. Weight: 7.72 pounds.
Object 4: Medicine chest
Made: about 1800
Wood, brass
Width: 6.25 inches. Height: 9 inches. Depth: 5.5 inches. Weight: 6.5 pounds.
Object 5: Peace pipe
Made: about 1780
Stem: Wood
Length: 33 inches. Diameter: about 1 inch. Weight: 5.5 ounces.
Bowl: Pipestone
Length: 4.25 inches. Diameter: 1 inch. Weight: 4.2 ounces.
Object 6: Surveyor’s chain
Made: about 1770
Wrought iron, brass
Height: 2.75 inches. Width: 13.75 inches. Depth: 9 inches.
Object 7: Tobacco barrel stencil
Brass, painted
Made: about 1918
Height: 21 inches. Width: 16 3/4 inches. Weight: 1.5 pounds.
Object 8: Chair
Made: about 1820
Maple, hickory, oak, with cotton seat
Height: 39.5 inches. Width: 18 inches. Weight: 7 pounds.
Object 9: Diplomatic coat
Made: 1814
Wool, gold braid, brass buttons, silk lining
Length: 47.5 inches. Circumference: 35 inches. Weight: 6.5 pounds.
Object 10: Civil War amputation saw
Made: about 1859
Tempered steel, gutta percha
Length: 14.5 inches. Width: 3 inches. Weight: 8.3 ounces.
Object 11: Pocket watch
Made: about 1860
Gold, porcelain, onyx
Diameter: 2 inches. Weight: 10 ounces.
Object 12: Horse ankle boot
Made: about 1875
Canvas, leather, metal buckles
Length: 9 inches. Width: 10 inches. Weight: 2.5 ounces.
Object 13: Whiskey pot still
Made: about 1810
Copper
Circumference: 110 inches. Height: 46 inches. Weight: (est.) 170 pounds.
Object 14: Flatboat bilge pump
Made: date unknown
Yellow poplar
Height: 55.5 inches. Width: 7.7 inches. Depth: 20.5 inches. Weight: (est.) 100 pounds.
Object 15: Nurse’s saddlebag
Made: about 1935
Leather, metal buckles
Length: 40 inches. Width: 15 inches. Weight: 7.2 pounds.
Object 16: Baseball bat
Made: 1884
Northern white ash
Length: 37 inches. Diameter: 2 9/16 inches. Weight: 2.3 pounds.
Object 17: Coal miner’s cap
Made: about 1920
Canvas, metal oil lamp
Width: 6.5 inches. Depth: 10.5 inches. Height: 3.5 inches. Weight: 1.5 pounds.
Object 18: Boxing robe
Made: 1973
Wool-polyester blend
Size: men’s 44-46. Weight: 12 pounds
Object 19: Desk
Made: date unknown
Walnut
Height: 31.5 inches. Width: 72 inches. Depth: 39.5 inches. Weight: (est.) 250 pounds.
Object 20: Gibson F5 mandolin
Made: 1923
Spruce, maple, bronze strings
Length: 26 11/16 inche.s Width: 10 inches. Depth: 1 7/8 inches. Weight: 2.4 pounds.
Object 21: Basketball
Made: about 1953
Leather, rubber bladder
Circumference: 29.5 inches. Weight: 1.375 pounds.
Object 22: Quilt
Begun: 1843
Cotton, paper
Length: 85 inches. Width: 81 inches. Weight: about 2.2 pounds.
Object 23: Field officer’s saber
Made: about 1841
Steel, brass
Length: 38 inches. Width: 1.5 inches. Weight: 2.5 pounds.
Object 24: Pressure cooker
Made: about 1939
Cast iron, wood handles
Diameter: 8 inches. Length: 14 inches. Depth: 7 inches. Weight: 3.5 pounds.
Object 25: Space satellite
Made: 2013
Aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, silicon, polyamide
Height: 10 centimeters. Width: 10 centimeters. Depth: 10 centimeters Weight: 2.7 pounds.