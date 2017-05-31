A History of Kentucky in 25 Objects

Barry Bernson brings history alive through an examination of the artifacts around us. Included are modern Kentucky icons: Bill Monroe’s mandolin, Harland Sanders’ original pressure cooker, and an Adolph Rupp model basketball. The objects span the course of time from 1000 A.D. to 2013, from a stone axe to a space satellite.

The 25 Objects

Object 1: Stone hoe

Made: about 1000 A.D.

Mill Creek chert

Length: 9.6. inches Width: 3.25 inches. Weight: 1.38 pounds.

Object 2: Slave horn

Made: about 1845

Eastern red cedar

Wrought brass and iron bands

Length: 48.8 inches. Diameter: 3.25 inches. Weight: 3 pounds.

Object 3: Long rifle

Made: about 1820

Brass, walnut, wrought iron

Height: 10 inches. Width: 63.5 inches. Depth: 2.25 inches. Weight: 7.72 pounds.

Object 4: Medicine chest

Made: about 1800

Wood, brass

Width: 6.25 inches. Height: 9 inches. Depth: 5.5 inches. Weight: 6.5 pounds.

Object 5: Peace pipe

Made: about 1780

Stem: Wood

Length: 33 inches. Diameter: about 1 inch. Weight: 5.5 ounces.

Bowl: Pipestone

Length: 4.25 inches. Diameter: 1 inch. Weight: 4.2 ounces.

Object 6: Surveyor’s chain

Made: about 1770

Wrought iron, brass

Height: 2.75 inches. Width: 13.75 inches. Depth: 9 inches.

Object 7: Tobacco barrel stencil

Brass, painted

Made: about 1918

Height: 21 inches. Width: 16 3/4 inches. Weight: 1.5 pounds.

Object 8: Chair

Made: about 1820

Maple, hickory, oak, with cotton seat

Height: 39.5 inches. Width: 18 inches. Weight: 7 pounds.

Object 9: Diplomatic coat

Made: 1814

Wool, gold braid, brass buttons, silk lining

Length: 47.5 inches. Circumference: 35 inches. Weight: 6.5 pounds.

Object 10: Civil War amputation saw

Made: about 1859

Tempered steel, gutta percha

Length: 14.5 inches. Width: 3 inches. Weight: 8.3 ounces.

Object 11: Pocket watch

Made: about 1860

Gold, porcelain, onyx

Diameter: 2 inches. Weight: 10 ounces.

Object 12: Horse ankle boot

Made: about 1875

Canvas, leather, metal buckles

Length: 9 inches. Width: 10 inches. Weight: 2.5 ounces.

Object 13: Whiskey pot still

Made: about 1810

Copper

Circumference: 110 inches. Height: 46 inches. Weight: (est.) 170 pounds.

Object 14: Flatboat bilge pump

Made: date unknown

Yellow poplar

Height: 55.5 inches. Width: 7.7 inches. Depth: 20.5 inches. Weight: (est.) 100 pounds.

Object 15: Nurse’s saddlebag

Made: about 1935

Leather, metal buckles

Length: 40 inches. Width: 15 inches. Weight: 7.2 pounds.

Object 16: Baseball bat

Made: 1884

Northern white ash

Length: 37 inches. Diameter: 2 9/16 inches. Weight: 2.3 pounds.

Object 17: Coal miner’s cap

Made: about 1920

Canvas, metal oil lamp

Width: 6.5 inches. Depth: 10.5 inches. Height: 3.5 inches. Weight: 1.5 pounds.

Object 18: Boxing robe

Made: 1973

Wool-polyester blend

Size: men’s 44-46. Weight: 12 pounds

Object 19: Desk

Made: date unknown

Walnut

Height: 31.5 inches. Width: 72 inches. Depth: 39.5 inches. Weight: (est.) 250 pounds.

Object 20: Gibson F5 mandolin

Made: 1923

Spruce, maple, bronze strings

Length: 26 11/16 inche.s Width: 10 inches. Depth: 1 7/8 inches. Weight: 2.4 pounds.

Object 21: Basketball

Made: about 1953

Leather, rubber bladder

Circumference: 29.5 inches. Weight: 1.375 pounds.

Object 22: Quilt

Begun: 1843

Cotton, paper

Length: 85 inches. Width: 81 inches. Weight: about 2.2 pounds.

Object 23: Field officer’s saber

Made: about 1841

Steel, brass

Length: 38 inches. Width: 1.5 inches. Weight: 2.5 pounds.

Object 24: Pressure cooker

Made: about 1939

Cast iron, wood handles

Diameter: 8 inches. Length: 14 inches. Depth: 7 inches. Weight: 3.5 pounds.

Object 25: Space satellite

Made: 2013

Aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, silicon, polyamide

Height: 10 centimeters. Width: 10 centimeters. Depth: 10 centimeters Weight: 2.7 pounds.