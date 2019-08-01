This 2019 Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Emmy Award-nominated film explores KET’s beginnings and 50 years of service as Kentucky’s only statewide educational broadcasting network. In the 1950s and 60s, KET founder O. Leonard Press saw the potential of television – a new technology – to provide equitable access to high-quality instruction in schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Press died Wednesday, July 31 at the age of 97, leaving behind his wife, Lillian, their son, Lowell, and daughter-in-law, Sasha Stoneman Press, and two grandsons, Logan and Hayden. KET will look back at the contributions Press made to education and broadcasting through rebroadcasts of The KET Story and Press’s appearances on One to One with Bill Goodman and Distinguished Kentuckian.

View the upcoming broadcast schedule for these programs below or watch on-demand on KET.org.

Watch the KET Story:

KET: Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET

KETKY: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:00 PM ET

KET: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET

KET: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM ET

KET2: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM ET

KET2: Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET

KETKY: Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET

KET2: Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 PM ET

KETKY: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch O. Leonard Press on One to One with Bill Goodman:

KET: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM ET

KET2: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 5:30 PM ET

KETKY: Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11:00 PM ET

Watch O. Leonard Press on Distinguished Kentuckian: